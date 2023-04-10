Gary Woodland’s top-15 finish at the Masters earned him quite a bit of cash

Gary Woodland of the United States plays a stroke from the No. 2 fairway during the third round...
Gary Woodland of the United States plays a stroke from the No. 2 fairway during the third round of the 2023 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club, Saturday, April 8, 2023.(Sam Greenwood | Sam Greenwood/Augusta National)
By Katie Maher
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, GA. (WIBW) - Gary Woodland finished T-14 at 3-under-par at the 2023 Masters on Sunday.

It marked the Topeka native’s best Masters finish in his career, and he got a major pay day from his time in Augusta.

The KU alum won $330,000 for his top-15 finish, tying with Patrick Cantlay.

For a while it looked like he may get a top-five or top-ten finish early in the final round after he birdied four of his first eight holes. But Woodland bogeyed the ninth and added three more bogeys on the back nine to finish at even.

