Gary Woodland’s top-15 finish at the Masters earned him quite a bit of cash

AUGUSTA, GA. (WIBW) - Gary Woodland finished T-14 at 3-under-par at the 2023 Masters on Sunday.

It marked the Topeka native’s best Masters finish in his career, and he got a major pay day from his time in Augusta.

The KU alum won $330,000 for his top-15 finish, tying with Patrick Cantlay.

For a while it looked like he may get a top-five or top-ten finish early in the final round after he birdied four of his first eight holes. But Woodland bogeyed the ninth and added three more bogeys on the back nine to finish at even.

