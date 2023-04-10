Douglas County DA Office seeks applicants for University Sex Assault Task Force

By Jerick Tafoya
Updated: 2 hours ago
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - The Douglas County District Attorney’s Office is seeking applicants for a newly created University Sex Assault Task Force.

Douglas County District Attorney Suzanne Valdez announced today that her office is seeking area university applicants to serve on a newly created sex assault task force.

“In a community where we have three universities, we need to acknowledge that sexual violence is not uncommon,” Valdez said. “And in recognizing April as Sexual Assault Awareness Month, my hope is that creating this university task force will drive a culture change where sexual violence is not excused or normalized. Every person in our community has the right to live safely and securely.”

According to Douglas County District Attorney’s Office, the task force will make and implement recommendations to improve the District Attorney’s Office’s sex assault education and prevention efforts in Douglas County’s university communities.

Two students from Baker UniversityHaskell Indian Nations University, and the University of Kansas, along with two at-large students, will comprise the 8-member task force officially launching later this year. Members will each receive a $500 book stipend.

Students who expect to enroll for the Fall 2023 and Spring 2024 semesters can apply by completing the interest form here by April 30, 2023.

Those who are selected for the task force will be notified this summer.

