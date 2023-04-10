Broken window, fire set on Easter Sunday land Topeka man behind bars

Andrew Alcantar
Andrew Alcantar(Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One Topeka man spent Easter Sunday evening behind bars after he allegedly set a Shawnee Co. home’s front porch on fire and broke a window.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office tells 13 NEWS that around 5 p.m. on Sunday, April 9, officials were called to an incident in the southwest part of Shawnee Co.

Officials said it was reported that an unknown man had broken a window on a home and started a fire on the front porch welcome mat.

When deputies arrived, they said they arrested Andrew J. Alcantar, 28, of Topeka, in connection. He was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on arson and criminal damage to property.

Alcantar remains behind bars with no bond listed.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
2 seriously injured after motorcycles collide on Shawnee Co. interstate
FILE
Illegal U-turn on K-4 leads to hospitalization of Topeka man
A Carbondale woman is behind bars following a traffic stop search where narcotics were located...
Carbondale woman arrested following traffic stop search in Osage County
One person injured in SE Topeka shooting
Chelsea Walburn (left) Gregory Walburn (right)
More than 5K fentanyl pills among items seized from Salina home, 2 arrested

Latest News

FILE
Hit-and-run reports lead officials to discover SUV later reported stolen
21st and Belle crash
Avoid the area: Car lands on side at 21st and Belle
FILE: Crystal methamphetamine
RCPD finds meth, brass knuckles in Leonardville man’s car, puts him behind bars
Law enforcement officers are currently at the intersection of 21st and Belle attempting to...
Avoid the area: Car lands on side at 21st and Belle