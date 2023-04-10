Broken window, fire set on Easter Sunday land Topeka man behind bars

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One Topeka man spent Easter Sunday evening behind bars after he allegedly set a Shawnee Co. home’s front porch on fire and broke a window.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office tells 13 NEWS that around 5 p.m. on Sunday, April 9, officials were called to an incident in the southwest part of Shawnee Co.

Officials said it was reported that an unknown man had broken a window on a home and started a fire on the front porch welcome mat.

When deputies arrived, they said they arrested Andrew J. Alcantar, 28, of Topeka, in connection. He was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on arson and criminal damage to property.

Alcantar remains behind bars with no bond listed.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.