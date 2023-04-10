Board to discuss Emporia schools safety following BB gun incident

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Board members are set to discuss safety at Emporia schools following an incident in which a BB gun was pulled at the high school.

KVOE reports that the Emporia Public Schools USD 253 Board of Education is set to discuss school safety as part of its upcoming Wednesday, April 12, meeting.

Board members indicated they will discuss the result of the district’s safety debrief after a BB gun was pulled at Emporia High School. The incident caused lockdowns at Emporia High, Emporia Middle School, USD 253 Transitions, Village Elementary and Flint Hills Technical College.

Officials noted that Director of Human Resources Jared Giffin, Emporia High Principal Dathan Fischer and Timmerman Principal Laurie Kurzen are scheduled to present.

The meeting comes as the suspect, Arlo Feuillerat, 14, has a detention hearing set for Tuesday on an aggravated assault charge.

As for Wednesday’s meeting, the presentation will follow the SafeDefend presentation. The segment will highlight a new security setup actually organized in February - well before the Emporia High incident in late March.

Other items on the agenda include an update from McCownGordon, the approval or denial of a nearly $120,000 resurfacing project for the Emporia High track, bids for fixtures and equipment, a more than $140,000 purchase of Chromebooks and a new job description for a new position - a childcare provider to oversee a new program for employees.

The meeting is set to begin at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 12, at Mary Herbert Education Center 1700 W. 7th Ave.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.