Ballet Midwest set to stage Sleeping Beauty

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A classic story comes to life this weekend on the Topeka Performing Arts Center stage.

Ballet Midwest is performing ‘Sleeping Beauty.’

Artistic director Lacee Sandgren and dancer Kennedy Beals visited Eye on NE Kansas to preview the show.

Performances begin with a children’s version of the show called “Once Upon a Ballet.” It takes the stage at 1:30 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $10 and available at the door. This version will feature narration and a shortened performance time followed by a party.

Regular performances are 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 1:30 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $22 for adults; $20 for people age 55+; and $14 for those under age 18.

Tickets may be purchased at the Topeka Performing Arts Center box office.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.