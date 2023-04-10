Avoid the Area: Fatal collision closes busy Lawrence intersection

File image provided by the Lawrence, Kansas, Police Department.
File image provided by the Lawrence, Kansas, Police Department.(Provided by the Lawrence, Kansas, Police Department)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 8:39 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A fatal collision during rush hour has drivers around Lawrence scrambling to find an alternate route to and from the interstate.

The Lawrence Police Department says that just after 8:20 a.m. on Monday, April 10, emergency crews closed the intersection of McDonald Dr. and Rockledge Rd. following a fatal crash.

Officials said the intersection is closed to all through traffic and will affect traffic flow to and from I-70 at the 202 exit.

Drivers have been warned to avoid the area.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
2 seriously injured after motorcycles collide on Shawnee Co. interstate
FILE
Illegal U-turn on K-4 leads to hospitalization of Topeka man
One person injured in SE Topeka shooting
A Carbondale woman is behind bars following a traffic stop search where narcotics were located...
Carbondale woman arrested following traffic stop search in Osage County
Ricardo A. Herron, wanted by the Hiawatha Police Department for aggravated battery incident
Hiawatha police search for aggravated battery suspect

Latest News

FILE - April 2021 Wamego High School Honor Flight group
Veterans, Wamego students set to embark on whirlwind 11th Honor Flight
FILE
One hospitalized after big rig’s failure to yield on Kansas highway
Air quality advisory
Seasonal burning blankets much of Central Kansas in air quality advisory
Topeka motorcycle crash
2 seriously injured after motorcycles collide on Shawnee Co. interstate