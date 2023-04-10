Avoid the area: Car lands on side at 21st and Belle

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Law enforcement officers are currently at the intersection of 21st and Belle attempting to clear a wreck that left a car on its side.

A 13 NEWS crew at the scene was informed that the accident involved two vehicles. An official on the scene tells 13 NEWS that a white vehicle was traveling eastbound on 21st St. and a pick truck with a trailer attached was traveling southbound on Belle when the two vehicles collided at the intersection.

13 NEWS was also informed the pickup truck driver suffered minor injuries and will likely need stitches. Information about the other driver and their condition has not yet been made available.

As crews clear the wreck, the intersection is closed partially. As of 10:45 a.m., eastbound traffic was diverted.

13 NEWS will provide more information about the incident once it is available.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.