3,500+ acres burned in two major Riley Co. fires

RILEY COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley Co. officials have determined that two major fires on Thursday, April 6, and Friday, April 7, burned more than 3,500 acres in the county.

According to Riley Co. Fire District #1, fire crews were called to Halls Ravine Rd. on Thursday, April 6, just north of Randolph, where a prescribed burn was reported out of control, ignited flood debris on U.S. Army Corps of Engineer property, and burning private land.

RCFD counted about 22 district #1 personnel who responded to the burn on 11 apparatus, with help from two Waterville Fire Department Units and one Manhattan Fire Department Unit.

That night, the fire was brought under control until winds rekindled the fire overnight. Fire crews were called to respond to that area again on Friday, April 7.

The district determined that approximately 1,500 acres burned due to this fire.

“Our main advice is to be vigilant when conducting prescribed burns,” said Deputy Fire Chief Doug Russell. “Weather conditions can change quickly, and landowners have a major responsibility to maintain safety when burning.”

RCFD fire crews were also dispatched to another burn on Friday, April 7, at Tabor Valley Rd. located southeast of Riley Co. RCFD says a horse and donkey were in danger but evacuated the area safely.

This fire burned an estimated 2,000 acres.

According to RCFD, firefighters could not successfully contact the permit holder at the time of the fire.

“There were several miles of active fire line among various controlled burns and lots of smoke in the area,” said Deputy Chief John Martens. “The permit holder who started the 2,000-acre fire was not on scene when we arrived and [was] unable to be located. Several adjoining landowners and neighbors were responding and trying to protect their land and other areas not intended to be burned. Agricultural burning was allowed in the morning, and the landowner had a permit to conduct the burn. However, a major part of the requirement is that anyone conducting a permitted burn must remain on scene and have enough equipment and personnel to conduct the burn safely,” said Martens. “We are investigating if the permit holder fulfilled their obligation to comply with burn permit requirements.”

Firefighters were called to four other fires over the weekend, but RCFD says these two fires were particularly large.

RCFD #1 expects dangerous fire conditions in the area on Tuesday, April 11, with high gusts of wind expected to reach 20-30 miles per hour and warm temperatures. Agricultural burning will likely not be allowed for several more days, after Monday, April 10, according to RCFD.

Sixty-one permitted agricultural fires were recorded the previous week (April 3 - April 7), with about 21,000 acres burned in Riley Co.

“This has been a difficult season,” said Deputy Fire Chief Doug Russell. “Conditions are extremely dry, and several fires have gotten out of control. We are fortunate to have such a dedicated crew of volunteers in Riley County. They are exhausted, but they continue to respond to support their neighbors and help keep the community safe.”

RCFD has a map available for residents to view recent, active, and out-of-control burns in the county on its website — under the burn permits tab. To learn more about burn permits or if you are interested in volunteering for RCFD #1, call 785-537-6333 during the district’s business hours, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Residents can also sign up for emergency notifications and burn condition notices HERE.

