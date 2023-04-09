Wichita woman warns others after coyote encounter at a local park

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Adara Van Ravensway said it was a scary scene at a south Wichita park this week. On Monday, Adara was walking her three dogs at Chapin Park when she turned around and saw a couple of coyotes.

“There were two big coyotes about 25 feet back from me,” Adara said. “I tried to scare them off. You’re supposed to clap, scream, frighten them. However, this didn’t startle them. They started to move towards me and my dogs.”

Adara said her two-and-a-half year old Doberman dog, Shilas, ran the coyotes off multiple times before they ultimately gave up chasing after them.

“Pure terror,” Adara said. “I had fear mainly for my three dogs. I would’ve blamed myself you know if something happened because I was not prepared with any protection we’ve never encountered any coyotes here.”

The humane society of the United States said coyote attacks on humans are rare, but experts say if you encounter a coyote and it’s aggressive, yell at it, wave your arms or throw something near the animal.

“I would avoid dusk and dawn walks but they can be seen at anytime of day though they’re not strictly nocturnal,” Adara said. “I’ve been advised to carry a walking stick on me. Air horns are actually the best thing you can use because that loud sound should startle them off.”

Adara said she contacted police and was connected with a wildlife specialist in the state. Adara said the specialist believes that coyotes are becoming desensitized to people.

