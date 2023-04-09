Warmer weather attracts golfers in Capital City

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As the temperatures in northeast Kansas continue to rise, more people are starting to do more outdoor activities, including golf.

With temperatures Sunday reaching as high as the mid-70s in Topeka, golfers took to golf courses around the capital city, including GreatLife North.

“We’re opening earlier because people want to get out here and golf before it gets hot,” Emily Schonhoff, manager at GreatLife North, said. “There’s definitely a lot of people that are coming out.”

Schonhoff also believes doing outdoor activities, like golfing, are beneficial. “It’s good for weight loss and good for people with heart conditions. It’s good for your morale and your mental health.”

GreatLife North is located at 350 NE Highway 24 in Topeka.

