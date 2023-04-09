Topeka man’s murder sentence corrected following Supreme Court decision

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The sentence of a Topeka man for the murder of his girlfriend has been corrected following a clerical error that sentenced him to wrongful post-release supervision.

The Kansas Supreme Court says that in the matter of Appeal No. 124,790: State of Kansas v. Andrew Charles Redick, it affirmed his sentence for first-degree murder and arson as it was pronounced from the bench in Shawnee Co.

However, due to a clerical mistake that indicated Redick’s sentence included an illegal term of lifetime postrelease supervision rather than lifetime parole, the Supreme Court said it remanded the case back to the Shawnee Co. District Court. It directed the court to issue a nunc pro tunc order to correct the mistake in the sentencing journal entry.

Court records show that Redick was convicted of first-degree murder and arson in 2014. He was found to have strangled his girlfriend, Lena Ann Keithley, 39, of Topeka, then set her car on fire.

