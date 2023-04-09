Topeka Civic Theatre holds open house

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Fans of the Arts got a chance to experience different creative workshops and a behind-the-scenes tour of the oldest continuously running community dinner theater in the country.

The pubic was invited to go behind the curtain Saturday at Topeka Civic Theatre’s open house.

“Today we are just letting people stand on stage, see what it takes to build the sets, see what it takes to make a costume, or even audition to be in a show,” said Vicki Brokke, President and CEO of Topeka Civic Theatre.

There was plenty to soak in, from improv and choreography workshops, to a tour of set designs and costume displays.

“If someone wants to learn how to do a dance or wants to actually learn how to put on makeup, we’ve got a makeup class for the young kids,” Brokke said. “So there are some hands-on things, there’s some things we’re just talking about so we can get people to come back and really experience them.”

The free event was led by volunteers who play a variety of roles both on stage and behind the curtain to make sure the show keeps on running smoothly at TCT.

“To meet some of the volunteers that they have seen on stage has been fun for folks... but also they’ve always wondered where do the costumes come from? Where do the sets come from? So they’re meeting those volunteers that make the costumes, or build the sets, or take the sets down when a show is over,” Brokke said.

Which is no easy task considering how many performances the Theatre puts on.

“250 nights a year we have plays, musicals, improv going on 1,2, or 3 different stages. So just last night we opened a kids show in our ‘Oldfather Theatre,’ and in two weeks we’re opening another show on our mainstage... and at Helen Hocker Theater we’ll have three more shows before our season is over,” said Brokke.

Brokke says all of the hard work is well worth it to inspire the next generation of theatre-lovers.

“The thing that lights my fire the most is watching kids, theatre can have a profound impact on kids and when we see them find their confidence and their voice... nothing is more rewarding.”

