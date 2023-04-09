One person injured in SE Topeka shooting

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police are investigating a shooting Saturday evening that left one person with non-life threatening injuries in southeast Topeka.

According to the TPD, officers were dispatched to the 1600 block of SE 26th St. just before 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 8.

TPD said officers arrived to the scene where they found a person suffering from a gunshot wound. The individual was transported to a local hospital.

TPD also said the individual’s injuries do not appear to be life-threating.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

