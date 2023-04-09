Shooting evacuates Delaware mall as police investigate

A shopping mall in Delaware was evacuated and closed Saturday after a shooting.
A shopping mall in Delaware was evacuated and closed Saturday after a shooting.
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 7:49 PM CDT
CHRISTIANA, Del. (AP) — A shopping mall in Delaware was evacuated and closed Saturday after a shooting.

Delaware State Police said they were investigating a shooting at the Christiana Mall, in a northern community near Pennsylvania.

The mall was evacuated and would remain closed Saturday evening, police said in a statement asking people to avoid the area.

At least three people were shot in the food court area, officials told WPVI-TV. Police were still searching for the shooter, the station reported.

Police set up a reunification site at the north entrance for those trying to locate someone.

Additional details were not immediately available.

“We appreciate everyone’s patience as we continue to gather more details on this shooting,” Delaware State Police said in a tweet.

