Seasonal burning blankets much of Central Kansas in air quality advisory

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An air quality advisory has been issued from Manhattan to Nebraska due to seasonal burning around Topeka, Manhattan and Salina.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says it issued an air quality advisory for the Flint Hills region through Manhattan toward Nebraska on Friday, April 7.

The KDHE said it activated the Kansas smoke modeling tool on March 1, before widespread burning took place in the Flint Hills. The computer models use fire data and current weather conditions to predict the potential contribution of smoke to air quality issues downwind.

Officials said the model has predicted conditions will worsen due to existing smoke combined with weather patterns that started on Friday and will continue for several more days. The advisory took effect on Friday for central and north-central counties due to smoke from seasonal burning between Topeka, Manhattan and Salina.

KDHE said when human health impacts are reduced, then it will lift the advisory.

Officials have reminded Kansans that March and April are when large areas of the Sunflower State’s rangelands are burned - especially in the Flint Hills. These burns help preserve the ecosystem, control invasive species, reduce wood encroachment and provide better forage for cattle. Prescribed burns also reduce the risk of wildfires and manage rangeland resources.

However, officials noted that smoke from these burns can influence the air quality of areas downwind.

KDHE said smoke management techniques are crucial to reducing air quality and health impacts for the most vulnerable Kansans, including those with respiratory issues, pre-existing heart or lung diseases, children and the elderly.

“Because air quality levels can change quickly, we are asking people to remain vigilant,” Doug Watson, meteorologist, said. “Prescribed burns release large amounts of particulate matter and other pollutants that can form ozone. Particulate matter and ozone can cause health problems, even in healthy individuals.”

Officials warned that common health issues include burning eyes, runny nose, coughing and illnesses like bronchitis. If anyone lives or has activities near these areas, they can take the following steps to protect themselves:

Healthy people should limit or avoid strenuous outdoor exercise.

More vulnerable people should remain indoors.

Help keep indoor air clean by closing doors and windows and running air conditioners with air filters.

Stay hydrated by drinking lots of water.

Contact their doctor for symptoms such as chest pain, chest tightness, shortness of breath, or severe fatigue.

