Police: Fleeing father dropped toddler who died in brook

A 2-year-old boy from Vermont found dead in a brook early Saturday may have been dropped there...
A 2-year-old boy from Vermont found dead in a brook early Saturday may have been dropped there by his father as he fled the scene of a car crash in northwestern Massachusetts, police said.(Live 5 News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 7:40 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKSBURG, Mass. (AP) — A 2-year-old boy from Vermont found dead in a brook early Saturday may have been dropped there by his father as he fled the scene of a car crash in northwestern Massachusetts, police said.

Massachusetts State Police troopers were called to the site of the crash in Clarksburg just before 2 a.m. Authorities learned that the child was missing and searched the Hudson Brook. Police and Clarksburg firefighters pulled the child from the brook and took him to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A preliminary police investigation concluded that the boy’s father, later identified as Darel A. Galorenzo, a 35-year-old man from Readsboro, Vermont, likely dropped him into the waterway as he was fled the crash scene on foot.

Galorenzo was found nearby, taken into custody and charged with operating under the influence. He was later charged also with manslaughter, reckless endangerment of a child and negligent operating of a motor vehicle.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person has been taken to the hospital following a shooting on April 7.
Man taken to the hospital following overnight shooting
Larry O'Hara and Sylvia Guerrero discuss this year's Downtown Topeka Farmers Market.
Heads up! Downtown Topeka Farmers Market moves to new location for April 8 opening
Three Topeka residents were arrested following a narcotics search warrant on Friday, April 7.
Three Topeka residents arrested following narcotics search warrant
FILE
Topeka man arrested after thousands of fentanyl pills, pounds of meth found
Transgender issues have been a steady topic in the Kansas legislature with two bills going...
Transgender activists in Topeka concerned after recent bills

Latest News

Backlash over Texas abortion pill ruling
A shopping mall in Delaware was evacuated and closed Saturday after a shooting.
Shooting evacuates Delaware mall as police investigate
Avoid the Area: Sewer overflow at Soldier Creek in Shawnee County
Avoid the Area: Sewer overflow at Soldier Creek in Shawnee County
The Easter Bunny stops by the Topeka Zoo
The Easter Bunny stops by the Topeka Zoo