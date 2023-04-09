Part of late supporters’ estate donated to HHHS, gazebos built to honor them

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As a generous part of the estate of two late Helping Hands Humane Society supporters was donated to the shelter, two gazebos have been built to honor the couple and volunteers.

Helping Hands Humane Society says that at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 11, officials will unveil two new dedicated gazebos in the outdoor dog play yards to honor its supporters.

Officials said one gazebo will honor Kenneth Richter, who passed in September of 2021. His wife, Vicki, had also passed away the year before. In the spring of 2022, they said they learned an extremely generous portion of the Ricthers’ estate was donated to help animals.

HHHS said the donation was made in remembrance of Kenneth’s avid love for pets. He was a long-time supporter of the shelter and loved his own furry children deeply.

Shelter staff said the Richters’ family connected with officials about how to honor Kenneth’s legacy with a space he would have loved to visit. A gazebo to add shade to the dog play yards was the chosen method.

“This is a long-requested need from HHHS dog volunteers who spend hours and hours outside in the play yards working with shelter dogs in the wind, rain, and intense summer heat bearing down on them,” said a shelter spokesperson.

Officials said the Richters’ family let them know Kenneth would have loved to sit under the gazebos and watch dogs running and playing and he would have loved to support creating a safe place for dogs and humans to connect.

With the opportunity, HHHS said not only did it dedicate one gazebo to the Richters, but a second was also dedicated to shelter volunteers who share the love and appreciation for countless hours spent helping animals.

“We decided to hold the unveiling on Kenneth’s birthday, April 11,” said the shelter spokesperson. “It is equally fitting because April is National Volunteer Appreciation Month.”

