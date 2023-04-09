‘No screaming, no yelling, no phones’: Florida teacher accused of organizing fights at middle school

Angel Footman, 23, was arrested in connection to a classroom fight club.
Angel Footman, 23, was arrested in connection to a classroom fight club.(LCSO)
By WCTV Staff and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Apr. 9, 2023
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV/Gray News) - A woman identified as a teacher at Griffin Middle School in Tallahassee, Florida, is facing charges for contributing to the delinquency of a minor for what court documents call an alleged role in organized fights in her classroom, WCTV reports.

The documents note that a school resource deputy was alerted on March 24 that students were being allowed to fight in 23-year-old Angel Footman’s classroom.

School administrators were also shown videos that allegedly show several fights taking place between March 22 and March 23.

According to the documents, several sixth-grade girls told detectives that they participated in planned fights during school hours and they allege they were invited back for additional fights. They also reported that Footman made statements including “30 seconds, no screaming, no yelling, no phones.”

A detective indicates in a probable cause affidavit that he reviewed videos and identified Footman sitting on her desk, failing to intervene, and making statements including “no screaming, no nothing” and “stop pulling hair.” The document also said no records of Footman reporting the fights to administrators were found.

Footman told investigators she did not organize fights but failed to call for help or take quick action to stop the altercations or report them to administrators, according to court documents. She now faces four counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

According to online court records, an arraignment is scheduled for May 4.

