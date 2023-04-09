No. 17 Washburn softball shuts out Nebraska-Kearney
Apr. 8, 2023
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - No. 17 Washburn softball shut out Nebraska-Kearney 7-0 in game two of a doubleheader at Gahnstrom Field on Saturday afternoon.
The Ichabods lost the first game of the day 3-2, but came back in dominating fashion to exact their revenge.
Up next, Washburn will play in a doubleheader at Missouri Southern on Friday, April 14 starting at 4:00 p.m.
