More than 5K fentanyl pills among items seized from Salina home, 2 arrested

SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - More than 5,000 fentanyl pills, meth and more were found in a Salina home following a search warrant which landed two people behind bars.

The Salina Police Department says that on Tuesday, April 4, officials with the Kansas Bureau of Investigation aided in a search warrant at 827 Mike Dr. in Salina in connection to an ongoing narcotics investigation.

During the search, officials said they found more than 5,000 counterfeit oxycodone pills suspected to contain fentanyl, more than half an ounce of methamphetamine, two handguns, 9mm ammunition and suspected stolen property.

As a result, SPD said Chelsea R. Walburn, 28, and Gregory J. Walburn, 36, both of Salina, were arrested and booked into the Saline Co. Jail on:

6 counts of aggravated endangering a child

Distribution of opiates

Possession of opiates

2 counts of Kansas Tax Stamp violations

Possession of methamphetamine

Criminal possession of a firearm

Possession of stolen property

SPD noted that Chelsea was also booked on an additional count of bribery. Both remain behind bars.

