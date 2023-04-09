More than 5K fentanyl pills among items seized from Salina home, 2 arrested

Chelsea Walburn (left) Gregory Walburn (right)
Chelsea Walburn (left) Gregory Walburn (right)(Saline Co. Jail)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - More than 5,000 fentanyl pills, meth and more were found in a Salina home following a search warrant which landed two people behind bars.

The Salina Police Department says that on Tuesday, April 4, officials with the Kansas Bureau of Investigation aided in a search warrant at 827 Mike Dr. in Salina in connection to an ongoing narcotics investigation.

During the search, officials said they found more than 5,000 counterfeit oxycodone pills suspected to contain fentanyl, more than half an ounce of methamphetamine, two handguns, 9mm ammunition and suspected stolen property.

As a result, SPD said Chelsea R. Walburn, 28, and Gregory J. Walburn, 36, both of Salina, were arrested and booked into the Saline Co. Jail on:

  • 6 counts of aggravated endangering a child
  • Distribution of opiates
  • Possession of opiates
  • 2 counts of Kansas Tax Stamp violations
  • Possession of methamphetamine
  • Criminal possession of a firearm
  • Possession of stolen property

SPD noted that Chelsea was also booked on an additional count of bribery. Both remain behind bars.

