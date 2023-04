LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas football tight end Mason Fairchild sat down with 13 Sports ahead of KU’s Spring Showcase on Friday.

The Andale, KS native has been with the program since 2019. He says this spring practice season has felt very different from past years given the success the program found in 2022.

Hear his full interview above.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.