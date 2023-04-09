KU Football hosts its 2023 Spring Showcase

By Katie Maher
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 9:15 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas football hosted its 2023 Spring Showcase on Friday night, welcoming fans to David Booth Memorial Stadium to build early excitement for the fall.

No scores were kept track of and there was no winning side, but a lot of fun was had on both sides. The Jayhawks said they felt like it was a very successful spring practice season.

“It was really fun to get out here and put on a show for the fans. Just to show what we’ve been building, show what we’ve been doing this offseason and going into the spring it’s really important for us to get going and keep on building from what we did last year,” said running back Devin Neal.

“I thought we came out of this a more physical football team,” said head coach Lance Leipold. “Nights like this as a head coach you’re kinda holding your breath to make sure you get out of it as healthy as possible. I thought we had a lot of young players play hard, show some flashes of doing some things. All in all, very pleased with this spring.”

