Kansas Walmarts, Sam’s Clubs may soon see new EV charging stations

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Walmarts and Sam’s Clubs in Kansas may soon see the addition of more electric vehicle charging stations with a new promise from the head office.

Officials with Walmart, the global superstore chain, announced on Friday, April 7, that as electric vehicle ownership in the U.S. increases each year, vehicles become more reliable and less expensive.

According to a report from the U.S. Department of Energy, between 2020 and 2021, the Sunflower State saw an electric vehicle ownership rate increase of 45.16% with registrations rising from 3,100 to 4,500.

As this type of ownership continues to grow, Walmart said so too does the need for accessible EV charging stations. Currently its stores house about 1,300 charging stations at 280 locations - but the need to grow those numbers is obvious.

With stores or clubs located within 10 miles of about 90% of Americans, officials said Walmart is uniquely positioned to deliver a convenient charging option. Therefore, the superstore chain will add more charging stations with low-price charging costs.

Officials said they are still identifying which markets the stations will best serve customers in, however, Kansas locations are under consideration.

