Kansas officials to consider updates to state’s decade-old Food Code

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials in Kansas will consider making updates to the state’s Food Code which has not been updated in more than 10 years.

The Kansas Department of Agriculture has announced it will host a public hearing at 1 p.m. on Monday, April 17, to consider adoptions of proposed revisions to regulations and requirements for restaurants and grocery stores. The hearing will be held at the KDA Office at 1320 Research Park Dr. in Manhattan and will be broadcast via video conferencing.

The Department has proposed revisions to update the Kansas Food Code which sets food safety standards around Kansas. The current regulatory requirements have not been updated since 2012. The proposed revisions are based on the Mode Food Code used by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration which was adopted in 2017.

The KDA noted that the proposed revisions include amendments to several sections of the Code. These will provide clarity to food safety requirements and enhance practices in retail food establishments. They will also align with requirements in other states.

The KDA said it uses the public hearing and comment process to improve decisions and appreciates public participation. A copy of the Code, the expanded notice of hearing, and the economic impact statement can be found HERE.

Those who wish to participate via video conference are required to preregister HERE.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.