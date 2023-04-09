Kansas man’s murder conviction affirmed after claiming ineffective counsel

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Supreme Court has affirmed the conviction of a man who pleaded guilty to the murder of his wife’s roommate after he claimed his lawyer was ineffective.

The Kansas Supreme Court says that in the case of Appeal No. 124,625 and 124,898: Christopher Shelton-Jenkins v. State of Kansas, it affirmed the Johnson Co. District Court’s denial of Shelton-Jenkins’ motion to withdraw his plea and denied his motion to attack his sentence.

Court records indicate that in 2014, three years after Shelton-Jenkins pleaded guilty to first-degree premeditated murder and was sentenced to a hard 25-life term, he challenged the sentence. He argued his trial counsel was ineffective because he had not been informed of the applicable lesser included offenses.

According to court documents, Shelton-Jenkins pleaded guilty to the murder of Brandon Holmes, his wife’s roommate, who was found shot to death.

Shelton-Jenkins also said his guilty plea was now knowingly voluntarily made and was improperly accepted without a sufficient finding of factual basis.

In a unanimous opinion, Justice Caleb Stegall wrote that Shelton-Jenkins’ arguments were not properly preserved and consequently failed to meet the constitutional test for ineffective assistance of counsel. He also said Shelton-Jenkins failed to show statutory manifest injustice.

