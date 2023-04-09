Kansas man’s murder conviction affirmed after claiming ineffective counsel

FILE
FILE(MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 2:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Supreme Court has affirmed the conviction of a man who pleaded guilty to the murder of his wife’s roommate after he claimed his lawyer was ineffective.

The Kansas Supreme Court says that in the case of Appeal No. 124,625 and 124,898: Christopher Shelton-Jenkins v. State of Kansas, it affirmed the Johnson Co. District Court’s denial of Shelton-Jenkins’ motion to withdraw his plea and denied his motion to attack his sentence.

Court records indicate that in 2014, three years after Shelton-Jenkins pleaded guilty to first-degree premeditated murder and was sentenced to a hard 25-life term, he challenged the sentence. He argued his trial counsel was ineffective because he had not been informed of the applicable lesser included offenses.

According to court documents, Shelton-Jenkins pleaded guilty to the murder of Brandon Holmes, his wife’s roommate, who was found shot to death.

Shelton-Jenkins also said his guilty plea was now knowingly voluntarily made and was improperly accepted without a sufficient finding of factual basis.

In a unanimous opinion, Justice Caleb Stegall wrote that Shelton-Jenkins’ arguments were not properly preserved and consequently failed to meet the constitutional test for ineffective assistance of counsel. He also said Shelton-Jenkins failed to show statutory manifest injustice.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Transgender issues have been a steady topic in the Kansas legislature with two bills going...
Transgender activists in Topeka concerned after recent bills
Larry O'Hara and Sylvia Guerrero discuss this year's Downtown Topeka Farmers Market.
Heads up! Downtown Topeka Farmers Market moves to new location for April 8 opening
A Carbondale woman is behind bars following a traffic stop search where narcotics were located...
Carbondale woman arrested following traffic stop search in Osage County
Three Topeka residents were arrested following a narcotics search warrant on Friday, April 7.
Three Topeka residents arrested following narcotics search warrant
Denise Frazier was arrested Wednesday and charged with unnatural intercourse – aggravated...
Investigators release new details about woman accused of having sex with dog on video

Latest News

FILE
Kansas Walmarts, Sam’s Clubs may soon see new EV charging stations
Court Generic
Topeka man’s murder sentence corrected following Supreme Court decision
A golfer at GreatLife North in Topeka practices his swing on the driving range.
Warmer weather attracts golfers in Capital City
FILE
Kansas High Court affirms man’s convictions, denies restitution set