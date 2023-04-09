Kansas High Court affirms man’s convictions, denies restitution set

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Supreme Court has affirmed a man’s conviction for theft and unlawful use of a computer, however, it has denied the amount of restitution imposed.

The Kansas Supreme Court says that in the case of Appeal No. 123,783: State of Kansas v. Marnez L. Smith, it affirmed Smith’s convictions for felony theft and unlawful acts with a computer. However, it remanded the case back to the Sedgwick Co. District Court as it also found the restitution awarded in the case was not supported by substantial evidence.

Justice Caleb Stegall wrote for a unanimous court and said the law does not contain an alternative means for committing a computer crime.

Next, the Court found the district court’s failure to include a unanimous jury instruction was a harmless mistake.

Lastly, the Court held the Court of Appeals made a mistake when it invoked the invited error doctrine to affirm a restitution award of $900 more than the amount proven by the state’s evidence.

