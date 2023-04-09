Illegal U-turn on K-4 leads to hospitalization of Topeka man

FILE
FILE(MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One Topeka man was sent to the hospital after another attempted to make an illegal U-turn on Kansas Highway 4.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just before 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 7, emergency crews were called to the area of K-4 and Highway 24 with reports of a 2-vehicle collision.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2009 Chevy Silverado driven by Richard Roberts, 64, of Topeka, was headed south on K-4 from eastbound Highway 24.

Meanwhile, KHP noted that a 2000 Honda Accord driven by Brentten Miller, 27, of Topeka, was headed south on K-4 from westbound Highway 24.

KHP said Roberts then attempted to make an illegal U-turn on K-4 and was t-boned by Miller’s Accord.

Officials said Miller was taken to Stormont Vail Hospital with suspected minor injuries. Meanwhile, Roberts escaped the crash without injury. Both drivers were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

