Highway 24 intersection makeover in Wamego to alter traffic flow

FILE
FILE(MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAMEGO, Kan. (WIBW) - Traffic flow at one intersection along Highway 24 in Wamego will be altered for the foreseeable future as crews embark on a major reconstruction.

Officials with Pottawatomie County say that a Highway 24 and Columbian Rd. intersection improvement project in Wamego is set to begin on Monday, April 17.

Officials noted that the project will add traffic signals to the intersection as well as a right turn lane for eastbound Highway 24 traffic south onto Columbian Rd. Left and right turn lanes and a through traffic lane will also be added to Columbian Rd. both north and south of the highway.

According to crews, the highway will be reduced to a single lane in both directions between Heritage and Commerce Dr. The right eastbound and westbound lanes will be closed to allow for construction work.

Officials also said Columbian Rd. will be closed to through traffic from Highway 24 north to Henry Dr. and south o Country Club Dr. Drivers will be able to access the USD 320 sports complex from the south.

Work is expected to be completed around mid-June, weather permitting.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Transgender issues have been a steady topic in the Kansas legislature with two bills going...
Transgender activists in Topeka concerned after recent bills
Larry O'Hara and Sylvia Guerrero discuss this year's Downtown Topeka Farmers Market.
Heads up! Downtown Topeka Farmers Market moves to new location for April 8 opening
A Carbondale woman is behind bars following a traffic stop search where narcotics were located...
Carbondale woman arrested following traffic stop search in Osage County
Denise Frazier was arrested Wednesday and charged with unnatural intercourse – aggravated...
Investigators release new details about woman accused of having sex with dog on video
Three Topeka residents were arrested following a narcotics search warrant on Friday, April 7.
Three Topeka residents arrested following narcotics search warrant

Latest News

FILE
Kansas officials to consider updates to state’s decade-old Food Code
FILE - Panasonic Energy Co., Ltd., a Panasonic Group company, began construction on a new...
De Soto paves way for largest solar project in Kansas, near Panasonic facility
FILE
Seasonal burning blankets much of Central Kansas in air quality advisory
FILE
Part of late supporters’ estate donated to HHHS, gazebos built to honor them