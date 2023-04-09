Highway 24 intersection makeover in Wamego to alter traffic flow

WAMEGO, Kan. (WIBW) - Traffic flow at one intersection along Highway 24 in Wamego will be altered for the foreseeable future as crews embark on a major reconstruction.

Officials with Pottawatomie County say that a Highway 24 and Columbian Rd. intersection improvement project in Wamego is set to begin on Monday, April 17.

Officials noted that the project will add traffic signals to the intersection as well as a right turn lane for eastbound Highway 24 traffic south onto Columbian Rd. Left and right turn lanes and a through traffic lane will also be added to Columbian Rd. both north and south of the highway.

According to crews, the highway will be reduced to a single lane in both directions between Heritage and Commerce Dr. The right eastbound and westbound lanes will be closed to allow for construction work.

Officials also said Columbian Rd. will be closed to through traffic from Highway 24 north to Henry Dr. and south o Country Club Dr. Drivers will be able to access the USD 320 sports complex from the south.

Work is expected to be completed around mid-June, weather permitting.

