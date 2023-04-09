Hiawatha police search for aggravated battery suspect

Ricardo A. Herron, wanted by the Hiawatha Police Department for aggravated battery incident
Ricardo A. Herron, wanted by the Hiawatha Police Department for aggravated battery incident(Hiawatha Police Department)
By Victoria Cassell
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 8:48 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
HIAWATHA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Hiawatha Police Department is asking the public for help finding a man wanted for an aggravated battery incident.

The Hiawatha Police Department says 37-year-old Ricardo A. Herron was last known to be living in Atchison, Kansas. The department says they are attempting to local Herron in relation to an aggravated battery incident that happened earlier this year in Hiawatha.

If anyone has any information on his location, you are asked to call the Hiawatha Police Department at 785-742-2155.

