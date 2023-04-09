Easter Forecast: Mild with a light breeze

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Despite more clouds today vs yesterday, although there will be sun at times, temperatures and wind will be similar but with higher humidity so the fire danger won’t be as high. The mild weather sticks around for the work week with a rain chance tonight into tomorrow and another storm system to begin next weekend.

Taking Action:

If you have any outdoor plans with tomorrow’s rain chance, keep them. The rain is going to be hit and miss and lightning is the only hazard. With that in mind if you are outside and you hear thunder or see lightning make sure you’re seeking shelter right away and heading inside. Don’t wait until it starts raining, rain is not the danger, it’s the lightning.

The fire danger increases Tuesday through Thursday due to stronger winds.

There remains uncertainty on timing of the rain and other details when it comes to the storm system next weekend so make sure you’re keeping up to date through the work week if you have any outdoor plans especially next Saturday.



The forecast overall remains mild with highs in the 70s and even 80s with lows in the 40s and 50s. Some clouds at times today and tomorrow and again Friday and Saturday otherwise plenty of sun for much of the next 8 days. Rain chances are looking to be more scattered with the storm system tonight into tomorrow but may be more widespread with next weekend’s storm system. Obviously we’ll continue to fine-tune the details including an update on tomorrow’s rain chance later today and tomorrow morning.

Normal High: 65/Normal Low: 42 (WIBW)

Today: Increasing Clouds. Highs in the low-mid 70s. Winds S 5-15, gusts around 25 mph. Can’t completely rule out a brief shower out toward central KS this afternoon but if anything were to move in, it’ll likely remain less than 0.05″ of rain.

Tonight: Scattered rain showers with an isolated t-storm. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Winds SE/S 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Scattered rain showers with an isolated t-storm. Highest chance will occur in the morning but can’t rule out a few leftover showers or even redevelopment in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s east of HWY 75 but could reach the upper 70s out toward central KS. Winds S 5-10 mph.

Those that do end up getting rain tonight and tomorrow, most spots will be in the 0.05″-0.25″ range but there will be areas that get more than 0.25″ especially with any t-storms.

Tuesday through most of Friday will be dry with highs closer to 80°. Can’t completely rule out a rain chance Friday but most of the rain and storms hold off until Friday night and continue into Saturday. One long range model also wants to keep a low chance of rain in next Sunday as well so timing differences still exist.

