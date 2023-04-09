De Soto paves way for largest solar project in Kansas, near Panasonic facility

DE SOTO, Kan. (WIBW) - As the Panasonic battery facility is constructed in De Soto, the city has now paved the way for the site to include what would be the largest solar project in Kansas.

Officials with the City of De Soto announced that on Thursday evening, April 6, the City Council voted to approve a zoning regulation to pave the way for a Utility Scale Solar Facility in the southern part of the Astra Enterprise Park.

According to officials, the special permit will allow a project site of up to 3,000 acres that would house a USSF capable of generating 600-800 megawatts. A USSF of that magnitude would be the largest solar project in Kansas and one of the largest in the nation.

Officials said the project site spans north to south from 119th St. to 143rd and east to west from Stringtown Rd. to Evening Star. The site was chosen as a USSF in that area would pose a minimal impact on residents.

The City said the area is not adjacent to any current or planned homes, is not served by utilities and will be buffered by about 2,000 acres of passive-use parkland that will be owned by Johnson Co. Parks and Recreation. The area will also provide significant natural screening.

“A utility-scale solar facility of this scale would be a significant green energy boost to the local and regional power capacity needed to support future jobs, businesses, and homes in De Soto,” said Mike Brungardt, De Soto City Administrator.

The De Soto Planning Commission said it spent nine months drafting recommendations. The final ordinance includes requirements for developers on a range of factors including visual, glare, environmental and noise impact as well as traffic and construction management and fire and light safety. The new regulations provide a framework for future solar projects to ensure design addresses any possible negative impacts.

Officials noted that Astra Enterprise Park is 9,000 acres and will also house the new Panasonic Electric Vehicle Battery Manufacturing Facility set to open in the spring of 2025.

Officials indicated that additional requirements include:

The ordinance is restricted to approximately 3,000 acres on the southern edge of Astra Enterprise Park and does not apply to any other land.

The special permit is viable for a maximum of 40 years.

The USSF must meet 100 feet setback requirements.

The developer must provide a decommissioning plan to the city.

