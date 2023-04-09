BREAKING: One dead after house explosion in SW Wichita
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 6:11 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update (Sunday 8:30 p.m.): Wichita Fire Department (WFD) Battalion Chief, Jose Ocadiz, said fire crews, the Wichita Police Department (WPD) and the ATF are investigating what caused the explosion.
Update (Sunday 6:30 p.m.): Sedgwick County Emergency Communications confirmed one person is dead after a house explosion in southwest Wichita.
Sedgwick County Emergency Communications confirmed crews responded to house fire and explosion in southwest Wichita.
Dispatch said crews responded to S. Cardington St. & W. Blake St. at 5:30 p.m. on Sunday.
12 News has a crew headed to the scene to gather more details.
