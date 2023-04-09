BREAKING: One dead after house explosion in SW Wichita

Sedgwick County Emergency Communications confirmed one person is dead after a house explosion...
Sedgwick County Emergency Communications confirmed one person is dead after a house explosion in southwest Wichita.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 6:11 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update (Sunday 8:30 p.m.): Wichita Fire Department (WFD) Battalion Chief, Jose Ocadiz, said fire crews, the Wichita Police Department (WPD) and the ATF are investigating what caused the explosion.

Update (Sunday 6:30 p.m.): Sedgwick County Emergency Communications confirmed one person is dead after a house explosion in southwest Wichita.

Sedgwick County Emergency Communications confirmed crews responded to house fire and explosion in southwest Wichita.

Dispatch said crews responded to S. Cardington St. & W. Blake St. at 5:30 p.m. on Sunday.

12 News has a crew headed to the scene to gather more details.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

FILE
2 seriously injured after motorcycles collide on Shawnee Co. interstate
FILE
Illegal U-turn on K-4 leads to hospitalization of Topeka man
One person injured in SE Topeka shooting
A Carbondale woman is behind bars following a traffic stop search where narcotics were located...
Carbondale woman arrested following traffic stop search in Osage County
Ricardo A. Herron, wanted by the Hiawatha Police Department for aggravated battery incident
Hiawatha police search for aggravated battery suspect

Latest News

Air quality advisory
Seasonal burning blankets much of Central Kansas in air quality advisory
Topeka motorcycle crash
2 seriously injured after motorcycles collide on Shawnee Co. interstate
Marie Bagby
Carbondale woman arrested following traffic stop search in Osage County
Ricardo Herron
Hiawatha police search for aggravated battery suspect
Topeka shooting
One person injured in SE Topeka shooting