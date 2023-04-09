2 seriously injured after motorcycles collide on Shawnee Co. interstate

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An 18-year-old and a 19-year-old were both sent to a Topeka hospital with serious injuries following a motorcycle collision on I-70.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 6 p.m. on Saturday, April 8, emergency crews were called to Interstate 70 east of Topeka near the Douglas Co. line with reports of a motorcycle collision.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2013 Harley Davidson XL1200 MC driven by Miguel Mercado Pineda, 23, of Kansas City, and a 2014 Harley Davidson XL1200 MC driven by Nathaniel Pineda, 19, of Overland Park, were riding side by side in the middle lane when another vehicle started to merge from the left.

KHP noted that the vehicle never hit either motorcycle, however, Mercado Pineda made an evasive maneuver and hit the other bike. This caused both motorcycles to crash.

Officials said Nathaniel Pineda and his passenger, Madalynn Norton, 18, of Overland Park, were sent to Stormont Vail Hospital with suspected serious injuries. Miguel Mercado Pineda was also sent to Stormont Vail with suspected minor injuries.

