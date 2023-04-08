Transgender activists in Topeka concerned after recent bills

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Transgender issues have been a steady topic in the Kansas legislature with two bills going through.

Kansas Republican legislators claimed victory Wednesday in overriding Gov. Kelly’s veto of a bill banning transgender athletes from girls’ and women’s sports from kindergarten through college.

Early Friday, many of those same lawmakers voted to approve a bill ending gender-affirming care for minors.

House Speaker, Dan Hawkins saying ‘because effects are often irreversible, the bill would protect children from life-altering gender-reassignment surgery before they have reached the age-of-consent.’

But a win for some is a loss for others.

“I think unfortunately with what we’ve seen this past week Kansas has taken a few steps back. I’m hoping and hopeful that organizations like ours can help educate the general public and provide a safe space for queer people to where we can take a leap forward,” says President of Topeka Pride Caleb Soliday.

President of Topeka Pride Caleb Soliday says he hopes leaders will have a change of heart.

“I think someone’s body parts is none of your business. The government needs to stay out of that area and we need to make sure that we are providing a safe space for our queer athletes and our queer children. I don’t think the government should be a part of that decision,” says Soliday.

A U.S. Supreme Court decision could put the Kansas laws into question. It allows a 12-year-old transgender girl to run girls’ track in West Virginia while the legal process there continues.

“Kansas is at this point right now, especially with our attorney general’s office and also with congress in general that they may appeal that which is really unfortunate for our community. This was a time of celebration that we’re able to get a win in the supreme court at least temporarily, so right now I hope that the appeal doesn’t happen,” Soliday says.

The law on transgender athletes takes effect July 1st. Kansas is the 20th state to enact such a ban.

the governor has not yet acted on the gender-affirming care bill == but it did *not pass with veto-proof majorities in either chamber...

