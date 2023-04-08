Topeka Zoo holds Roar and Pour Wine Fest Unveiling

Local art lovers got a look at what's up for bid in this year's Topeka Zoo's Roar and Pour Wine...
Local art lovers got a look at what's up for bid in this year's Topeka Zoo's Roar and Pour Wine Fest fundraiser.(WIBW-TV)
By Marlon Martinez
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 7:14 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Local art lovers got a look at what’s up for bid in this year’s Topeka Zoo’s Roar and Pour Wine Fest fundraiser.

The Topeka Zoo unveiled on Friday afternoon some of the artwork going up for auction at the 6th annual Roar and Pour Wine Fest event. Jared Bednar, director of administration and creativity, said this event is one of the zoo’s biggest fundraisers of the year.

“All of the art you see here again is completely original,” said Bednar. Again, it’s a pairing between a local artist and an animal at the zoo. And so today, you get to see that. Then the art will go on for an auction, for Roar and Pour Wine Fest starting on April 19th.”

The event kicked off at 4 p.m. in Odin’s Laird in the NOTO Arts and Entertainment District in time for the First Friday Art Walk. The auction for the art pieces will begin on April 19th, leading up to the Roar and Pour Wine Fest event on April 29th.

Bednar said tickets for the event are selling fast, but people interested can still purchase them online.

