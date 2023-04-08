Three key players from KU’s WNIT team planning to return

Kansas Center Tayianna Jackson celebrating the WNIT Championship
Kansas Center Tayianna Jackson celebrating the WNIT Championship(WIBW)
By Lane Gillespie
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 10:12 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Three star players from Kansas Women’s Basketball’s 2022-23 WNIT Championship team have announced that they will play another year for the Jayhawks.

Senior center Taiyanna Jackson, senior guard Holly Kersgieter and senior guard Zakiyah Franklin have each announced via social media that they will play a fifth season for Kansas.

Jackson led the Big 12 in rebounds, blocks, FG% and double-doubles. Her 180 career blocks is the third-most in school history. She earned honors such as the WNIT Most Valuable Player, a WBCA All-America Honorable Mention, a Naismith Women’s Defensive Player of the Year semifinalist and a Lisa Leslie Center of the Year candidate in the 2022-23 season. The East Chicago, Ind. native began her college career at Trinity Valley Community College before transferring to Kansas for the 2021-22 season.

Franklin led the Jayhawks in scoring with 15.9 points/game 3.1 assists/game. The Lakeland, Fla. native was named a Preseason All-Big 12 Honorable Mention and to the WNIT All-Tournament Team in the 2022-23 season.

Kersgieter averaged 13.8 points/game in the 2022-23 season after being named to the Preseason All-Big 12 First Team. She was an All-Big 12 First Team honoree in their 2021-22 season after making an NCAA Tournament appearance.

Kansas finished the season 25-11, winning their first WNIT Championship in school history.

