Saturday forecast: Warm and breezy with an extreme fire danger

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The big weather story is the fire danger concern today with a rain chance returning Sunday night into Monday. Other than that nice temperatures are expected for the next 8 days.

Outdoor burning not recommended especially west of a line from Marysville down to Council Grove. With a rain and possible t-storm chance Sunday night into Monday, we’re continuing to fine-tune the details but the latest update is that it won’t be widespread and the higher chance for rain on Monday will be in the morning. If you have any outdoor plans Monday afternoon it will be a better shot at being dry vs the morning but still not a guarantee.

Overall rain chances for the next 8 days are low but monitoring Sunday night into Monday and then again next weekend. Most spots will likely get 0.05″-0.25″ of rain (for those that get rain) Sunday night into Monday. Some spots may be completely dry as this is not expected to be widespread. Severe weather is not expected but t-storms are possible so lightning would be the only hazard.

Normal High: 65/Normal Low: 41 (WIBW)

Today: Sunny. Highs in the low-mid 70s. Winds S 10-15, gusts around 25 mph.

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Lows in the low-mid 40s. Winds SE 5-10 mph.

Easter Sunday: Increasing Clouds. Highs in the low 70s. Winds S 5-15, gusts around 25 mph. Higher humidity will lead to a lower fire danger but it will still be high out toward central KS due to the breezy conditions and recent drier conditions vs areas east.

IF any rain does exist before sunset Sunday, it’ll be light and out toward central KS. The rain chance increases Sunday night into Monday but it will be scattered at best, not widespread.

After Monday’s relatively cool day with the rain chance and cloud cover, sunshine returns the rest of the week and highs warm up more in the upper 70s-low 80s. Of course monitoring the next storm system as well that could bring rain as early as Friday night and last into Saturday night but with this being a week away a lot can change with timing and details so as always keep checking back for updates.

Extreme Fire Danger on Saturday, NO outdoor burning (WIBW)

