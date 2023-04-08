University of Oklahoma police checking shots fired report

Police advised people on the University of Oklahoma campus to shelter in place after reports of...
Police advised people on the University of Oklahoma campus to shelter in place after reports of possible shots fired.(Live 5 News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 10:04 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Police on Friday night were investigating a report of shots being fired at the University of Oklahoma and people on campus were told to shelter in place.

Campus police received the report around 9:30 p.m. and told people to avoid the South Oval area.

However, there was no immediate confirmation any shots had been fired and no injuries were reported.

The university initially tweeted: “There is an active shooter at the Van Vleet Oval. Take immediate action now. Run. Hide. Fight!”

However, in later tweets the university only said police were investigating “possible shots fired.”

No other information was immediately available.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Topeka man arrested after thousands of fentanyl pills, pounds of meth found
Kansas Highway Patrol
Officials identify 2 killed in Highway 50 collision, detail events
One person has been taken to the hospital following a shooting on April 7.
Man taken to the hospital following overnight shooting
Dylan Talamantes
Topeka man arrested after hitting officer following attempt to hit woman
Bobby Parkhurst reels in a record-breaking 4.07 lb. crappie on March 4, 2023.
Topeka angler breaks 60-year-old state record with Crappie catch

Latest News

There is a lot of art happening in NOTO during the First Friday Art Walk.
First Friday Art Walk in NOTO
Transgender issues have been a steady topic in the Kansas legislature with two bills going...
Transgender activists in Topeka concerned after recent bills
ArtsConnect hosts 2023 Washburn Art Student Exhibition
ArtsConnect hosts 2023 Washburn Art Student Exhibition
Topeka Zoo holds Roar and Pour Wine Fest Unveiling
Topeka Zoo holds Roar and Pour Wine Fest Unveiling