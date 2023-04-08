Manhattan man arrested following failure to appear
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan man was arrested following failure to appear.
Riley County Police Department announced the subject, Michael D. Westgate, 43, of Manhattan, was arrested at approximately 9:20 a.m. on Friday, April 7 at 1001 S Seth Child Rd. in Manhattan, Kan.
Westgate was arrested and booked into the Riley County Jail on the following charge:
- Failure to appear
Riley County Police Department indicated the total bond is set at $5,000.
