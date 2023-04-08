Junction City Police Citizens Academy held its firearm class in week 11

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - The Junction City Police Citizens Academy is in week 11 of different classes where citizens get to experience behind the scenes what the police department encounters.

“Citizens are eyes and ears so the more educated they know our information, they’re the ones that are able to see and detect a crime or something and call us so that’s one aspect of it obviously. We also want them to know how we function as a police department so what kind of resources we have for them to call us and have that information or that type of equipment to help,” said Eliel Borges, sergeant at the police department.

This week was the firearm class as citizens learned the safety rules along with going out to the range and having some fun while firing some Glock 17s and AR 15s.

“Firearm safety, how to safely handle a firearm, get an opportunity to shoot these firearms so that they know that they shot them before in the right hands its capable of having a lot of fun with, it can be both recreational or anything you want to consider,” said Brad Diel, patrol lieutenant at the police department.

While citizens can have fun with firearms officers wanted them to take one thing away from today’s fun and that was safety.

“The major key aspect is firearm safety, firearms a lot of people have fun with them you’re able to take them out and have a great time and that is awesome, but you have to have the safety aspect in mind. Showed all of them that these firearms could be handled in a safe manner if you apply these safety rules,” said Diel.

Borges said the citizens give great feedback on the academy and the department is glad to offer it for them.

“We get a lot of reviews, a lot of good reviews, a lot of our citizens are now what they do every Thursday from this point on their not sure but we get good reviews on it and they appreciate it that we put this together and we like that camaraderie that we have with our community as well,” said Borges.

The citizen’s academy will finish up its last week this next week for this year’s academy.

