Great Overland Station holds 8th annual Topeka Easterfest

By Lane Gillespie
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - North Topeka celebrated Easter Saturday with the 8th annual Easterfest at Great Overland Station.

The event began with the Easter parade starting at Garfield Park and into the NOTO Arts & Entertainment District.

The Family Fun Fair was held at the train station. The event featured live music, carnival games, Easter egg hunts, food trucks, inflatables, face painting, and other demonstrations and performances.

C5Alive has hosted the event since its inception. “We wanted to bring all of the churches and all of the organizations together and just give the community a fun way to celebrate the Easter holiday together,” Kevin Doel, board member of C5Alive, said. “This is our eighth year and I think it’s a terrific turnout. We’ve got the perfect weather for it.”

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person has been taken to the hospital following a shooting on April 7.
Man taken to the hospital following overnight shooting
FILE
Topeka man arrested after thousands of fentanyl pills, pounds of meth found
Larry O'Hara and Sylvia Guerrero discuss this year's Downtown Topeka Farmers Market.
Heads up! Downtown Topeka Farmers Market moves to new location for April 8 opening
Three Topeka residents were arrested following a narcotics search warrant on Friday, April 7.
Three Topeka residents arrested following narcotics search warrant
Denise Frazier was arrested Wednesday and charged with unnatural intercourse – aggravated...
Investigators release new details about woman accused of having sex with dog on video

Latest News

Avoid the Area: Sewer overflow at Soldier Creek in Shawnee County
Avoid the Area: Sewer overflow at Soldier Creek in Shawnee County
The Easter Bunny stops by the Topeka Zoo
The Easter Bunny stops by the Topeka Zoo
Former Topeka softball players hold reunion
Former Topeka softball players hold reunion
Former Topeka softball players hold reunion
Former Topeka softball players hold reunion