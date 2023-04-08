Great Overland Station holds 8th annual Topeka Easterfest

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - North Topeka celebrated Easter Saturday with the 8th annual Easterfest at Great Overland Station.

The event began with the Easter parade starting at Garfield Park and into the NOTO Arts & Entertainment District.

The Family Fun Fair was held at the train station. The event featured live music, carnival games, Easter egg hunts, food trucks, inflatables, face painting, and other demonstrations and performances.

C5Alive has hosted the event since its inception. “We wanted to bring all of the churches and all of the organizations together and just give the community a fun way to celebrate the Easter holiday together,” Kevin Doel, board member of C5Alive, said. “This is our eighth year and I think it’s a terrific turnout. We’ve got the perfect weather for it.”

