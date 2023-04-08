Former Topeka softball players hold reunion

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka women’s softball players from the 1930s-1970s held a reunion at the Petro Allied Health Center on Washburn’s campus Saturday.

The event was called “A League of their Own” day, paying homage to the famous baseball movie.

According to event organizer Brian Bohnsack, Topeka was a national hotspot for softball from the 1930s-1970s and featured many sponsored teams from around the area.

The Washburn softball team stopped by the Petro Allied Health Center to offer some words, thanking the former players for paving the way for softball in Topeka.

The women also threw the ceremonial first pitch before Washburn softball’s games against the University of Nebraska-Kearney.

