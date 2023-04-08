The Easter Bunny stops by the Topeka Zoo

By Marlon Martinez
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Animals at the Topeka Zoo held their own Easter egg hunt.

The Topeka Zoo held its annual animal Easter egg hunt on Saturday. The event ran from 9:15 a.m., starting with the African Painted Dogs, and ended at 2:45 p.m., with the Otters. Shanna Simpson, an animal curator, said this is one of the days people from the community and the animals enjoy.

“This event is just a win-win,” said Simpson. “Not only do you get to see our animals interact in a fun way, with kind of something new and different enrichment item. But the people get to watch that, and the animals get to experience it and have fun with it.”

Each animal was provided with a specially made egg by the zookeepers. Inside the eggs, animals were able to choose from a variety of treats like oranges and noodles for the orangutans and hard-boiled eggs decorated in Easter spirit for other animals. Members of the community enjoyed a fun day at the zoo ahead of Easter Sunday while watching animals open their Easter eggs.

