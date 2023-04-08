Carbondale woman arrested following traffic stop search in Osage County

OSAGE COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - A Carbondale woman is behind bars following a traffic stop search where narcotics were located in Osage County.

Osage County Sheriff’s Office announced that an Osage County Sheriff’s Office K9 unit conducted a traffic stop for a traffic violation at approximately 4:16 p.m. on Thursday, April 6 at 2nd & Main in Carbondale. During the traffic stop, illegal narcotics were located.

Osage County Sheriff’s Office said the driver of the vehicle, Marie E. Bagby, 60, of Cardondale, was taken into custody on suspicion of:

Possession of methamphetamine

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Bagby was transported to the Osage County Jail Facility.

