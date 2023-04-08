Avoid the Area: Sewer overflow at Soldier Creek in Shawnee County

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials are asking Shawnee County residents to avoid the area of Soldier Creek due to a sewer overflow.

Shawnee County Board of County Commissioners announced Topeka and Shawnee County area residents to avoid contact with Soldier Creek starting at US 75 Highway, east to the Kansas River until further notice due to a localized sanitary sewer overflow.

Shawnee County Board of County Commissioners indicated infrastructure on the south side of Soldier Creek failed, leading to an overland flow of sewage into the creek. Repairs were made immediately upon discovery, and the area was cleaned and treated.

Shawnee County Board of County Commissioners said as a precaution, residents are advised to avoid contact with the impacted waterway and to keep pets out of the creek. Staff will continue to monitor the water along Soldier Creek and provide notification when the advisory can be lifted. This does not impact tap water.

Shawnee County Board of County Commissioners said Kansas Department of Health and Environment has been notified.

