ArtsConnect hosts 2023 Washburn Art Student Exhibition

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Oil paintings, sculptures, photography and so much more was on display Friday night at ArtsConnect.

The NOTO gallery welcomed the Mulvane Art Museum and Washburn artists for the 2023 Washburn Art Student Exhibition.

The reception was a great chance for the students to share their art, and message, with a larger audience.

“It cements that art is important to all of us,” Artist and Washburn student Cody Dannar explained.. “Like the juror said, each piece has a message, and I like my message to be the act of bringing back a memory, to preserve a memory.”

The exhibit featured 40 pieces of art by 21 different artists.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.