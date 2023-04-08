$10,000 reward offered for Florida teen murder suspect

Police in Florida announced a $10,000 reward for tips leading to the arrest of a teen connected to the shooting deaths of three teens. (Credit: WKMG, CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 12:33 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (Gray News) - A $10,000 reward is being offered for tips leading to the arrest of a third suspect wanted in connection with the shooting deaths of three teenagers in Florida.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office released a picture of 16-year-old Tahj Brewton, telling the community “we need your help.”

The reward is being offered by both the U.S. Marshals Service and the Florida Sheriff’s Association Criminal Apprehension Assistance Program.

Police say Brewton is wanted in connection with homicides in Marion County and anyone with information should call the Crime Stoppers of Marion County.

On Friday, police announced the arrests of 17-year-old Le’Andrew Robinson and 12-year-old Christopher Atkins. Both were charged with first-degree murder.

Investigators believe that the victims and suspects were allegedly affiliated with criminal gangs and that the suspects turned on the victims at some point.

On March 30, 16-year-old Layla Silvernail was found on the side of the road and she later died in a hospital from her injuries.

The next morning, police say the body of a 17-year-old male who had been fatally shot was found on the side of a road. The name of the victim is being withheld due to Marsy’s Law.

Last week, the body of Camille Quarles, 16, was found in Layla’s car. Her car was found partially submerged in a pond.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN Newsource contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person has been taken to the hospital following a shooting on April 7.
Man taken to the hospital following overnight shooting
FILE
Topeka man arrested after thousands of fentanyl pills, pounds of meth found
Three Topeka residents were arrested following a narcotics search warrant on Friday, April 7.
Three Topeka residents arrested following narcotics search warrant
Larry O'Hara and Sylvia Guerrero discuss this year's Downtown Topeka Farmers Market.
Heads up! Downtown Topeka Farmers Market moves to new location for April 8 opening
A Shawnee Co. District Court Judge has denied a motion filed by the defense team of Dana...
Shawnee Co. District Court denies Dana Chandler motion for trial dismissal

Latest News

In this image taken from video footage run Saturday, April 8, 2023 by China's CCTV, a Chinese...
China flies fighter jets near Taiwan after leader’s US trip
Officials are asking Shawnee County residents to avoid the area of Soldier Creek due to a sewer...
Avoid the Area: Sewer overflow at Soldier Creek in Shawnee County
Police are looking for Tahj Brewton, 16, in connection to the shooting deaths of three Florida...
$10,000 reward offered for teen murder suspect
Animals at the Topeka Zoo held their own Easter egg hunt.
The Easter Bunny stops by the Topeka Zoo