Walk-away resident turns himself in at Wichita Work Release Facility

Minimum-custody resident Kyler K. Milbrandt turned himself in to the Wichita Work Release...
Minimum-custody resident Kyler K. Milbrandt turned himself in to the Wichita Work Release Facility several hours after being placed on escape status last night.(Kansas Department of Corrections)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Minimum-custody resident Kyler K. Milbrandt turned himself in to the Wichita Work Release Facility several hours after being placed on escape status last night.

Kansas Department of Corrections said Milbrandt, 29-year-old American Indian male, was reported missing when he did not return to the facility after work. He returned to the facility at 1:30 a.m. and was placed under arrest and will be charged with one count of escape.

Kansas Department of Corrections indicated Milbrandt is serving a sentence for convictions in Reno County of drug possession, theft, and aggravated assault.

Kansas Department of Corrections noted the Wichita Work Release Facility, a satellite unit of the Winfield Correctional Facility, is an all-male, minimum-custody state prison with a population of 146.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Topeka man arrested after thousands of fentanyl pills, pounds of meth found
Kansas Highway Patrol
Officials identify 2 killed in Highway 50 collision, detail events
One person has been taken to the hospital following a shooting on April 7.
Man taken to the hospital following overnight shooting
Dylan Talamantes
Topeka man arrested after hitting officer following attempt to hit woman
Bobby Parkhurst reels in a record-breaking 4.07 lb. crappie on March 4, 2023.
Topeka angler breaks 60-year-old state record with Crappie catch

Latest News

Kansas state Sen. David Haley, D-Kansas City, makes a point during a debate in the Senate,...
Kansas approves bill to end gender-affirming care for minors
Upper 60s-low 70s Friday through Sunday for most spots
Warming up through the weekend
One person has been taken to the hospital following a shooting on April 7.
Man taken to the hospital following overnight shooting
KU men's basketball hosts its 2023 banquet
KU men’s basketball hosts 2023 banquet