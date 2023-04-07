Two catalytic converters stolen from City of Manhattan vehicles

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County Police Department is investigating the theft of two catalytic converters in Manhattan, Kan.

Riley County Police Department indicated officers filed a report at 1:45 p.m. on Thursday, April 6 in the 1100 block of Central Park Rd in Manhattan, Kan. The City of Manhattan was listed as the victim when catalytic converters from two City vehicles were cut off and stolen.

Riley County Police Department noted the estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $3,000.

Riley County Police Department said anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers services allows individuals to remain anonymous and could qualify them for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.