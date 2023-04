TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A jury trial has started for a man accused of killing his two-year-old daughter.

Jeffrey Exon is charged in the January 2021 death of his daughter Aurora with murder, child endangerment, and failure to report the death of a child.

Shawnee County Court records indicate the trial began this week. It is slotted for 17 days.

